Dane Co. Sheriff's Office tests all employees, inmates and find 7 new cases

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office released the results of its department-wide COVID-19 testing program that tested every one of its employees as well as every inmate being held in the Dane County jail.

In all, the Sheriff’s Office tested more than 1,000 people over the better part of last week and, of those, seven of them tested positive for coronavirus. One of the individuals reportedly worked for the Sheriff’s Office and the other six were inmates.

Including the latest six positive tests, 29 Dane County inmates have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the outbreak began, the Sheriff’s Office says. Three of those inmates were released, one recovered, and the remaining 25 are being held in isolation.

The Sheriff’s Office did not release any details about the employee who tested positive, including in which department they worked, only saying that the individual was asymptomatic and now at home in isolation.

Seven Dane County Sheriff’s staff members have tested positive so far. At least five of them were deputies who work at the jail.

The Sheriff’s Office launched the testing initiative, which included 427 inmates and 586 employees, after announcing a dozen inmates tested positive for the disease, which at the time brought its number of inmates who tested positive to 22, all of whom lived in the same pod.

It worked with the National Guard WING Mobile Specimen Collection Team to conduct the tests and Exact Sciences processed them.

