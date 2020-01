The Dane Co. Sheriff's Office wants everyone to know that a scammer has been impersonating a member of its force.

On Thursday, the agency posted a warning on Facebook about phone calls from someone claiming to be Sgt. Mark Olson with the Dane Co. Sheriff's Office and referencing an arrest warrant.

A call like that is a scam, it said flatly.

The Sheriff's Office did not detail how many people have received such calls nor anything else they may have said about the warrant.