Dane Co. Sheriff's Office wears pink patches for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office has become the first law enforcement agency in Wisconsin to be part of the Pink Patch Project.

During October, Brest Cancer Month, the sheriff and his deputies will all be wearing pink patches that call for cancer awareness.

The Pink Patch Project began started in Los Angeles to bring attention to the fight against breast cancer and to support breast cancer research organizations. It includes several hundred agencies throughout the world, according to the Pink Patch project’s website.

