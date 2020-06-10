Dane Co. YMCA cuts ties with CrossFit

The YMCA of Dane Co. is now the latest in more than a thousand fitness facilities to sever links with the CrossFit organization following its now-former CEO’s tweet about George Floyd that sparked a social media backlash.

“With so many folks of all races and backgrounds standing together in support of justice and equity around the world, I was especially disheartened to see the divisive comments of CrossFit CEO Greg Glassman,” YMCA Presdient/CEO Mark Westover said.

Westover said they are dropping their relationship with the CrossFit “immediately.” So far, around 1,250 gyms have ended their affiliations and Reebok cut its ties with the exercise brand.

The YMCA doesn’t plan to end its scalable strength and conditioning program altogether, though. The organization said it will move forward with it under the “Four Core Community Fitness” name. Nothing else is expected to change.

Glassman said in a statement posted on CrossFit Inc.'s website late Tuesday that he decided to retire. In light of his leaving the company, Westover added that there is a chance the YMCA will partner with the company down the road, but said it “needs to see an established pattern of change in the organization before making that consideration.”

Glassman had angered many with his glib response to a tweet by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, a health research group, which said, "Racism is a public health issue."

"It's FLOYD-19," he replied on Saturday, and in a second tweet criticized the group's "failed" quarantine model and accused it of attempting to "model a solution to racism

Floyd died while handcuffed after a white police officer pressed his knee into his neck for several minutes. His death set off protests around the U.S. and the globe.

The Associated Press contributed to this article