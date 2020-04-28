Dane Co. YMCA receives funds to care for children of medical workers, first responders

The YMCA of Dane County will be receiving $25,000 to help care for the children of medical workers and first responders during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As Dane County's largest child care provider, the YMCA hopes to use the funds, via its emergency child care program, to support the children of essential workers as they focus on fighting the COVID-19 and supporting victims of the virus.

The funds come from the Dane County COVID-19 Emergency and Recovery Fund.

The Y says 30-40 children are currently being cared for in the emergency program across the West and Sun Prairie YMCA facilities.

The YMCA says 36 applications representing more than 90 organizations were selected to receive about $1.5 million in grants through the Emergency and Recovery Fund. United Way of Dane County distributed the funds for the county.

“To support health care workers and emergency responders in their ability to care for our community, we know they must have confidence their children are safe and being well-cared for while they work, no matter which shifts they are working,” said Renee Moe, President & CEO of United Way of Dane County.

“This partnership with the YMCA is unique and necessary, and United Way of Dane County is proud to partner with them to support local families," Moe says.

