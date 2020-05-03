Dane Co. adds $10 million to small business COVID-19 support program

Dane County is increasing its funding for small businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic by $10 million.

Dane Co. Executive Joe Parisi announced the increase on Sunday.

“Small businesses throughout our community have taken a significant hit during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has forced many to temporarily close their doors and question how they will stay afloat,” said Parisi.

The Small Business Pandemic Support Grant program was created on April 1 with $250,000 and increased "https://www.nbc15.com/content/news/More-funding-going-to-Dane-Co-business-pandemic-grant-program-569392341.html">to $800,000 days later .

By adding $10 million to this program, Dane County and Dane Buy Local will be able to help local businesses stay afloat during COVID-19. It will help them with employee retention and mitigate losses during the pandemic.

“As local business owners are feeling more and more pressure as the struggle to stay in business grows, a grant can provide the glimmer of hope they need to remain positive about being able to reopen their doors when it’s safe,” said Colin Murray, Executive Director of Dane Buy Local.

Dane Buy Local has awarded $890,000 to 297 Dane County businesses so far. Grants as small as $1,000 are being awarded.

Dane Buy local is accepting applications through June 15.

A resolution to increase the Small Business Support Grant Program’s funding will be considered by the Dane County Personnel and Finance Committee Monday evening.

The County Board is expected to adopt the resolution at next Thursday’s meeting.