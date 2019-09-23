Dane Co. airport receiving nearly $4 million in federal funding

The Federal Aviation Administration awarded $986 million in airport grants to 354 airports in 44 states, including Wisconsin.

The grants were announced Monday morning by U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao. The grants are a part of the Airport Improvement Program (AIP).

“This significant investment in airport improvements in Wisconsin will fund construction and rehabilitation projects that will help maintain high levels of safety in U.S. aviation,” said Chao.

Dane County Regional Airport and Truax Field will receive $3,956,372 to rehabilitate a service road, expand an apron, reconstruct a taxiway, and modify an access road.

Airports can receive a certain amount of AIP entitlement funding each year based on activity levels and project needs. If their capital project needs exceed their available entitlement funds, the FAA can supplement their entitlements with discretionary funding.

Monday's announcement is the fifth allotment of the $3.18 billion total in AIP funding.