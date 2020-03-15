Dane Co. bans gatherings over 50 people

Public health officials are placing an even stricter limit on the number of people allowed at any mass gathering in Dane County.

On Sunday, Public Health Madison & Dane County banned all gatherings with more than 50 people as they try to stem the spread of COVID-19 through the community effective 12:01 a.m. Grocery stores are excluded from the order.

Additionally, they said 22 school districts within the county would close immediately.

Movie theaters and pharmacies are included in the order, according to Janel Heinrich, Director of Public Health Madison & Dane County.

“We are going to get through this, and we are going to get through this together. I ask for everyone’s help, cooperation and patience in the time that is very difficult for all of us. This is going to be a long term thing. This is something our community is going to be working on for months, if not years," Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said.

MORE: Wis. schedule changes for events, cities, schools and universities

MORE: Full coverage of coronavirus outbreak

MORE: 22 school districts in Dane Co. area closed effective immediately

MORE: Surge in Fond Du Lac Co. drives Wisconsin COVID-19 cases to 33

Heading into the weekend, county officials placed the cap on crowds at more than 250, which went into effect at 5 p.m. Friday. The next day, extended that ban to religious gatherings and issued further cautions to people who planned on attending services.

Also on Friday, Gov. Tony Evers announced all schools statewide would be shuttered Wednesday and would remain closed into next month, but noted districts could choose to close even sooner.

Full list of locations exempted from ban:

