Dane Co. departments to consider voluntary furlough, decrease spending

To deal with uncertain economic times due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Dane County Executive is launching a voluntary furlough program and asking departments to decrease spending as they prepare their next budgets.

Dane County Joe Parisi announced the 2021 budget guidelines and furlough program on Monday in a letter sent to department heads and county board members.

“This budget will look more like spending plans county government managed in the midst of the national Great Recession of a decade ago,” said Parisi. “ We will have to establish priorities and focus on our core mission first.”

The voluntary furlough program will allow employees to sign up to take days off to help the county’s declining revenues. Parisi said sales tax collections could drop $20 million or more depending on future waves of the virus. Sales tax helps support funding for county programs.

The county already instituted a hiring freeze several weeks ago for several positions. Parisi also asked departments to examine staffing and consider sharing responsibilities when positions become vacant. He says the goal is to reduce the need for layoffs.

Parisi also asked departments to prepare budget reductions for the next year, with the exception to Public Health Madison/Dane County and the Public Safety Communications Center. Small departments should prepare for a 2.5-percent reduction and larger departments should reflect 5-percent if temporary spending decreases are needed.

Departments present their budgets typically in the fall for the following year.

Parisi says legacy capital projects the county already committed to will carry on, but new initiatives should not be introduced.

“As we have seen so many times in the midst of this generational moment, good emerges when people come together,” said Parisi. “I believe these sacrifices will be short lived and once the science community emerges with a safe and reliable vaccine, there’s no reason to believe our local economy shouldn’t rebound given the growth trends we have experienced over the last couple of decades.

Parisi adds the county has more than $40 million in a reserve balance, which is a key difference than the Great Recession, which depleted the county’s reserves.