Dane Co. deputies test positive for COVID-19

Two Dane County Sheriff’s deputies assigned to the Dane County Jail have tested positive for COVID-19.

“As first responders, our deputies are prepared every day to run into dangerous situations. What is different during this pandemic, is that the danger is oftentimes taken home to their families and loved ones. That is exactly what makes these men and women heroes,” Sheriff Dave Mahoney said. “We will strive every minute of this pandemic to protect our protectors, to ensure they are prepared to answer the call to service”.

The first deputy tested positive on Saturday, just days after two inmates tested positive and were placed in isolation, according to the Dane County Sheriff's Office.

The deputy had worked directly with those inmates, according to a statement from the Dane County Sheriff's Office on Monday evening.

On Sunday, a second jail deputy tested positive for COVID-19. Both men are in quarantine at home, they are ages 35 and 24, according to the sheriff's office.

Any other deputies who may have been exposed to the individuals that tested positive are being monitored closely for any symptoms related to COVID-19, according to the sheriff's office.