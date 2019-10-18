Dane Co. deputy transported to hospital after 2-car crash, lanes on US 12 closed

A deputy with the Dane County Sheriff's Office was taken to the hospital after her squad car was flipped onto its roof and she was trapped inside Friday.

Several lanes on US 12 at County K are closed because of the crash.

In a release, Wisconsin State Patrol said that the deputy was driving north on US 12 and entered the intersection with County K, when another car smashed into the squad car from the opposite direction. The impact forced the squad car onto its roof.

Dane County Sheriff Dave Mahoney tells NBC15 that the female deputy was taken to the hospital. The driver of the other car was injured in the crash but not taken to the hospital.

First responders had to use Jaws of Life to get into the squad car and pull the deputy out, authorities say.

State Patrol says both the deputy and the driver had their seat belts on, and airbags deployed in both vehicles. State Patrol is now investigating the crash.

Middleton fire and EMS responded to the incident just before 5 p.m. Friday.

