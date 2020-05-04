Dane Co. deputy 'viciously' attacked from behind by jail inmate

A Dane County deputy is recovering at home after authorities said he was viciously attacked by an inmate in the Public Safety Building Jail Sunday night.

The Dane County Sheriff's Office said the 32-year-old deputy was taken to an emergency room after the attack. He has since been released and is recovering at home.

Authorities said a 27-year-old male inmate from Madison attacked the deputy from behind, striking him several times, without any apparent provocation.

The sheriff's office said it is not releasing the name of the inmate involved in the "brutal attack at this time due to the belief this inmate may have significant untreated mental health issues."

Deputies said the incident is another example of the complex challenges for jail workers as they face a diverse population, including those suffering from mental illness.

The sheriff's office said it "continues to collaborate with internal and external partners to divert those with mental illness from the criminal justice system."