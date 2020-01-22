Detectives release new information in Dane Co. homicide

Detectives with the Dane County Sheriff's Office have identified some vehicle descriptions during the homicide investigation of Nicholas Day on January 15.

The detectives would like to talk to the occupants of:

- A small silver 2-door vehicle that was southbound on JG near Stewart County Park around 1:10 p.m. on January 15.

- A red vehicle in the area between 12:50 p.m. and 1 p.m., traveling north on JG near Stewart County Park on January 15.

- A full-size dark colored pick-up truck in the area of CTH JG near Bergum Road in the general time frame of 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The Sheriff’s Office is also looking to identify two other men who witnesses say were running or jogging in the area on the day of the homicide.

One man described as having a full beard and was wearing a brown jacket with red striping, running in the area of CTH JG near Bergum Road. The second is a man wearing a white or off-white jogging suit, running west to east on area trails.

These individuals are not considered suspects, but investigators believe they may have information that could be useful in solving this crime. The Sheriff's Office has not released further information or images regarding the two men.

Investigators are reaching out to the public and asking to speak with anyone traveling in and around the area of CTH JG, Bergum Road, Stewart County Park and Bohn Road, near the Tyrol Basin Ski area.

Nicholas Day was 26-years-old, a military veteran and the father of a young daughter. The Dane County Sheriff’s Office wants to provide his family with answers and bring his killer to justice. Anyone with information is asked to call the Dane County tip line at (608) 284-6900 or the Dane County Communications non-emergency number at (608) 255-2345.