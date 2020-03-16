Dane Co. executive declares State of Emergency

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi declared a State of Emergency as a county government as preparations and responses are made to the spread of coronavirus.

Parisi made the declaration Monday following Public Health Madison-Dane County closing all schools and limiting gatherings over 50 people.

“By stepping forward and taking aggressive action, we’re hopeful we’re doing our part to slow the spread of this illness,” Parisi said. “Communities come together during challenging times to reassure and care for one another. County employees signed up for public service work because they value community. We are ready for whatever lies ahead.”

The declaration allows county resources to be available to ensure the continuation of core services. It will also allow Dane County to seek federal reimbursement for public expenses incurred as the result of COVID-19 response work.

Parisi also announced a number of county employees will be working from remote locations beginning Monday . This will help provide social distancing at work consistent with public health recommendations.

County staff are limiting face-to-face meetings, conducting more teleconference and video conferences, and creating greater distances in office work spaces.

The following Dane County facilities are closed to the public currently as a result of COVID-19: The Henry Vilas Zoo, the Badger Prairie Health Care Center (Nursing Home), and the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) site run by the UW-Extension Dane County.