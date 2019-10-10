Dane Co. funds awaiting approval for 6 affordable housing development proposals

More than $7.2 million for six affordable housing projects is pending approval from the Dane County Board of Supervisors.

Dane County Joe Parisi announced the funding on Thursday. It will be used to create more than 460 affordable housing units in Madison, Cottage Grove, Fitchburg, and Mount Horeb.

“Dane County is committed to being a part of the solution to address affordable housing challenges in our community,” said Parisi. “These dollars will help bring together successful partnerships and increase access to opportunity in Dane County.”

Dane County's Affordable Housing Development Fund was created in the 2015 budget. It establishes a source of funding to create affordable housing in Dane County.

Funding proposals

