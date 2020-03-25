Dane Co. gets an "A" grade in social distancing study; Juneau Co. gets an "F"

A new study finds some counties in southern Wisconsin are doing a better job at avoiding close contact and helping prevent the spread of coronavirus.

An interactive map breaks down the entire nation on a county-by-county basis and giving a letter grade for how well people appear to be practicing social distancing. The chart from Unacast uses cell phone data in the respective counties and using it to determine how much travel has declined since the outbreak.

Overall, the Badger State gets a “B.” See how your county stacks up here

Several counties did not score nearly as well. In fact, Juneau County was given an “F,” based on the fact Unacast only registered an eight percent decline in travel. It scored the lowest of any county measured.* However, it is worth noting that the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed Wednesday.

Columbia County, where there have been five confirmed cases, fared poorly in the survey too. It earned a “D” with a 15 percent drop.

On the other hand, Dane County, where 88 cases have been confirmed along with one death, earned an “A” with people travelling 45 percent less than normal.

The study also ranked the effectiveness of social distancing based on the number of confirmed cases in each county.

