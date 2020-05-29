Dane Co. gives almost $400K to programs cleaning Madison lakes

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV)-- Dane County will be giving three local programs almost $400,000 in grants to help clean the lakes in the Madison area.
The "Urban Water Quality Grant Program" helps fund local programs in that effort in years past, especially in building facilities that reduce stormwater and capture trash and phosphorus-laden debris.
Recipients of the 2020 Urban Water Quality Grant Program include:
- The "Byrne Pond Retrofit" project, sponsored by the City of Fitchburg: $182,325 in grants
- The "Seminole Village Pond Expansion" sponsored by Fitchburg: $125,000 in grants
- The "Donna Drive Basin Expansion" sponsored by Fitchburg: $86,400 in grants.