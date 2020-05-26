Dane Co. giving COVID-19 test kits to local first responders

Dane County will be buying and giving away COVID-19 test kits to first responders as they fight on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

The kits will be available to police, fire and EMS departments that provide emergency services in Dane County.

The county says it seeks to buy 3,500 tests at least initially, all from Exact Sciences in the Madison area. The Dane County Department of Emergency Management will be orchestrating the effort to distribute the kits. The Public Health department will be recording the results.

“Our first responders are called into precarious, uncertain situations every day and COVID-19 adds an entirely new dynamic to that daily risk," County Executive Joe Parisi said in a written statement Tuesday.

"Being able to closely monitor those at a higher risk not only offers peace of mind for our responders and their loved ones but also those they're asked to care for," according to Parisi.