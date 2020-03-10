Dane Co. good Samaritan struck by car while helping push SUV off the road

A good Samaritan was struck by a vehicle after stopping to help someone push their car to the side of the road, the Dane Co. Sheriff's Office said.

The man, who was identified as Jeremy Brenner, reportedly stopped at the intersection of U.S. Highway 12 at Baltes Road, in Springfield, to help the other driver. Investigators say the 39-year-old, of Lone Rock, was pushing the Subaru Forester when he was struck by an eastbound 2006 Chevrolet Impala.

Emergency crews responded to the scene shortly after 10 a.m. and Brenner was taken to a nearby hospital, according to the Sheriff's Office. They were not able to provide an update on his condition.

Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the crash and noted that any charges or citations against the driver, Harland Brockman, 81, are still pending.

Highway 12 is expected to remain closed for several hours Tuesday as crash reconstructionists work the scene.