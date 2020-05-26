Dane Co. gyms start to reopen, with some new restrictions

Gyms are one of the businesses that can start to reopen under the first phase of the “Forward Dane” plan, starting Tuesday.

But when members check in at the Princeton Club, there's now one more step they have to take.

Guests must now pick up their own spray bottle and towel, and use them as long as they're here.

Princeton Club member Kameron Cleveland said he has been eager to work out again.

“It’s nice to definitely get some aggression out and let some stress go. Definitely worth it to be back,” he said.

The president of the club, Andrew Haugan, says that phase one of the county's plan “allows everybody to come in, see the facility, how it's all been spaced out. Get any of their questions answered. It's allowed all the members to feel comfortable.”

As recommended by the county, managers are keeping capacity below twenty five percent. Similar guidelines exist at Prairie Athletic Club in Sun Prairie, where members are given towels before every workout.

“The member is supposed to be an extension of your cleaning staff. Members are expected to wipe down all the surfaces that they touch. We have however added multiple cleaning staff throughout the day,” president and co-owner of Jen Simon said.

Under this new normal, no cool down is complete without a wipe down.

