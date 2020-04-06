Dane Co. inmate saved with 2 doses of Naloxone, sheriff says

Dane County deputies and nursing staff saved a 22-year-old inmate Sunday morning after he was given Naloxone, says the Dane County Sheriff’s Office.

They said the Madison man wasn’t waking up and had ineffective breathing around 4:45 a.m. at the Public Safety Building. He was arrested a few hours earlier, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies and nursing staff administered life saving techniques and two doses of Naloxone. They said he responded immediately and was taken to an area hospital. He was later returned to the jail.

