Dane Co. jail confirms 8 more COVID-19 cases

Over 70 Dane County inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 or are currently quarantined after being exposed to someone who has, according to the Sheriff’s Office’s latest weekly numbers. The report reflected eight new cases since the agency conducted department-wide testing, which included those who were locked up.

Since the first case was confirmed in late March, 37 inmates have tested positive in all, the new figures show. Of those total cases, six inmates have been released and six more have recovered, the Sheriff’s Office indicated. The remaining 25 people remain in medical isolation where they are receiving medical treatment. Additionally, 34 inmates are quarantined because they came in contact with people who tested positive.

The majority of those who tested positive were asymptomatic or were only showing minor symptoms at the time, the Sheriff’s Office noted, adding that none of them have been hospitalized.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, correction officers are trying to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 by increasing social distancing in the jail. They are reportedly limiting how much the inmates can move throughout the facility and sheltering them in place. The agency is calling those efforts a success.

Inmates have also been moved to other units to spread them out, however the jail says the limited space within each unit does make social distancing more of a challenge.

Previously, the Dane County jail tested all inmates – as well as everyone who works in the Sheriff’s Office – and, at the time, found six new cases. Seven members of the Sheriff’s Office have tested positive so far, it reported, five of whom worked in the jail.

