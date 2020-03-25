Dane Co. makes emergency donation to domestic violence shelter

Dane Co. is providing an area domestic abuse prevention agency with emergency funding to help it make it through the next couple of months.

County Executive Joe Parisi explained the ‘Safer at Home’ order is expected to increase the need for these services, so the County will give $58,000 to Domestic Abuse Intervention Services, Inc. The money will help maintain the agency’s services for two more months.

“DAIS is an invaluable organization in our community, and we are committed to making sure those experiencing domestic abuse continue to have access to essential resources, especially during this challenging time,” County Executive Parisi said.

MORE: https://www.nbc15.com/content/news/Domestic-violence-experts-raise-concerns-of-case-uptick-amid-Coronavirus-isolation-569016571.html

The county noted the coronavirus pandemic has coincided with reduced funding for the agency and the lost revenue from recently canceled events have made it harder for DAIS to keep up with its all its services.

“DAIS offers important services to some of the most vulnerable in our community, and we are happy that our financial support will help them continue their work over the next two months,” Parisi continued.

The donation is expected to help maintain some of DAIS’ most important services, like the 24-hour help line and its shelter for domestic violence victims and their children.

