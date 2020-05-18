Dane Co. makes plan to reopen; takes first step

Dane County health officials are taking their first step in lifting the ‘Safer at Home’-style restrictions imposed following the Wisconsin’s Supreme Court’s ruling that struck down the statewide order.

In a statement Monday, Public Health Madison & Dane County laid out its Forward Dane plan which is designed to guide its phased reopening of the local economy. The agency identified nine criteria it will use to determine when each phase can take effect.

“Forward Dane is our blueprint for a safe and gradual reopening of Dane County,” Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said. “Forward Dane will guide us to a future in which we can reopen our community while also preventing the spread of COVID-19.”

In announcing the plan, PHMDC enacted the first phase, which it dubbed a “Safe Reopen,” which is a prepare order letting business to prepare for opening again. Three more phases will then gradually lift restrictions.

“Changes in orders are confusing, and we know how frustrating they have been for businesses and the public. By enacting today’s Prepare for a Safe Reopen phase, we are making sure each sector has time to get things ready for safe operations during Phase 1,” PHMDC Director Janel Heinrich said.

The first step, which goes into effect Tuesday, will allow residents to:



Removes all restrictions on travel;

Opens tennis courts and disc golf courses with certain limitations;

Allows all businesses to perform minimum basic operations to prepare for a safe reopening;

Includes requirements about hygiene, cleaning, and other protective measures that must be followed by businesses that reopen. Removes criminal penalty for violating the order

“The data look promising, but widespread community testing began just a week ago, and limited testing results are in. We need some time to assess the impact of widespread testing before we make any drastic changes,” Heinrich continued.

Of the nine criteria for reopening, the county has currently met four of them. Health officials would still like to see the average number of new cases drop to an average of four cases per day over a two-week period. They would also like to see an average of 800 tests per day over those two weeks.

Additionally, the county has not met the goals of stopping community spread as well as reporting and contacting quickly anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 over a two-week span.

Each criterion is also broken down individually, into three levels, based on how they meet the aims laid out. A color-coded chart on the PHMDC website shows how close the county is to each goal. Right now, the five that have been met are shown in green and the four unmet goals are yellow. None are ranked in the worst, red, category.

Here is the timeline for moving through each phase:

To move to Phase 1: all Dane County metrics must be yellow or green. Will be assessed no earlier than May 26, 2020.

Phase 1 to Phase 2: will be assessed at 14 days after implementation of Phase 1, then assessed regularly until criteria met. More than half of metrics must be green and Epidemiology criteria ("percent positive tests" and "cases per day") must not be red.

Phase 2 to Phase 3: will be assessed at 14 days after implementation of Phase 2, then assessed regularly until criteria met. More than half of metrics in Dane County must be green, and no metrics in Dane County and the Southern Region can be red. (Southern Region metrics will be provided on this site when relevant to our current phase.)

Phase 3 will be continued until widespread protections are available (i.e. vaccine).

