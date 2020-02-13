Dane Co. moving forward on 2 land conservation projects

Two land conservation projects totaling more than 220 acres are expected to be approved by the Dane County Board in the coming weeks.

Dane County Executive announced the projects were moving forward on Thursday.

“Dane County is committed to preserving our outdoor spaces so they can be enjoyed today, tomorrow, and for many years to come,” said County Executive Joe Parisi. “These purchases allow us and our partners to restore Dane County’s natural resources and protect land with significant conservation benefits as our community continues to grow.”

The first project includes a conservation and trail easement of roughly 152 acres in the Town of Cross Plains for the Ice Age Complex. The county plans to purchase the parcel for $1,090,000 using funds from the Dane County Conservation Fund.

The second project allows Groundswell Conservancy to purchase nearly 69 acres of property west of Lower Mud Lake in the Town of Dunn. It would provide wetland habitat protection and public recreation.

The county will provide $152,570 for the conservancy to purchase the land. The estimated project costs for the acquisition total $297,800.