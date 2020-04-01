Dane Co., nonprofit partner for small business grant program

Dane County selected Dane Buy Local to administer Dane County’s Small Business Pandemic Support Grant Program, according to Dane County Executive Joe Parisi on Wednesday.

Funds will be used to support Dane County small businesses experiencing financial difficulties as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. $250,000 will be available through this grant program to support Dane County small businesses with employee retention and to mitigate losses from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Small businesses have taken a severe hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, and we want to make sure Dane County does its part to help our local businesses survive during this challenging time,” Dane County Executive Parisi said. “Through this grant program, businesses will be able to apply for funding to help stay afloat and retain employees. We encourage small business owners throughout our community to apply.”

A resolution recognizing this agreement between Dane County and Dane Buy Local is expected to be adopted by the County Board at Thursday’s meeting, according to a statement released by the Dane County Executive Office on Wednesday.

Dane Buy Local will administer the grants and have information about the County’s grant program on their website. There, business owners will be able to fill out a Google form to learn more information and apply. Grants as small as $1,000 will be awarded. Applications will be accepted through June 15.