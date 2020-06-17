Dane Co. passes 1,000 total coronavirus cases

New numbers from Public Health Madison Dane County show the county has surpassed 1,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Its coronavirus dashboard shows 1,001 cases across Dane County, more than 200 than were recorded two weeks ago, on June 4, when the count stood at 800. The climb started approximately two weeks after the county started to see a dramatic increase in testing.

“As we pass the 1,000-case mark, it's important to note our work is far from over. Covid-19 remains in our community. It cannot be taken lightly or dismissed. It is a very real threat to our well-being," Dane Co. Executive Joe Parisi said.

The 1,000th cases comes the week that Dane County moved into Phase 2 of its recovery plan.

In his statement, Parisi reminded residents that their individual actions go a long way toward fighting the virus. He also notes that the county's rate of illness is lower than other locations.

"Sadly, our community will experience many more cases and deaths before the end of the year. There will be more job losses. More kids will struggle with modified school lessons. More individuals will experience mental health challenges. Together, we must continue to bring out the best in one another to navigate the challenges we still face from Covid-19," Parisi added.

The dashboard also shows that 32 people have died from complications related to COVID-19. More than half of the people who have been diagnosed with the virus, 546, have recovered.