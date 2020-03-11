Dane Co. prepping for possibility that some workers won't be coming in

Dane County officials are working to identify the resources required in case they would need to cancel all non-essential county business.

During a news conference Wednesday, Dane County Executive Joe Parisi explained all county employees are currently being told they should not travel anywhere in the U.S. where there are more than 10 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

If an employee were to travel to those areas, they will need to self-quarantine upon their return. In those cases, the employee would have to use their sick days and vacation time.

Parisi did say if a worker were to self-quarantine because of something encountered at work, they would be paid.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are tracking the cases reported in each state. For more information on travel advisories and cases by state, visit the CDC's website.

Health officials took the opportunity during the news conference to remind everyone the risk of getting the virus in Wisconsin remains low.

Parisi said it's important to remember dealing with COVID-19 will be a process, with a beginning, middle, and end.

"We will get through it and get through it together, because should this virus spread in our community, our approach will not be every person for themselves, but it will be each one of us for each other," he said.

Officials also reminded parents to have plans in place in case they are no longer able to go to work or their kids are no longer able to go to school.

Ahead of the April 7 election, Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said the city is looking at whether any polling places need to be relocated. Any affected voters will get information about where their new polling places will be.

Rhodes-Conway also encouraged people to vote absentee or vote early in-person absentee rather than waiting until April 7.