Dane Co. reopening plan moves into Phase 2 on Monday

BREAKING UPDATE: Despite Dane Co. experiencing one of its largest spikes in new COVID-19 cases over the past eight days, health officials have determined the county is ready to move into the second phase of its plan to allow larger gatherings and increase the maximum capacity at most businesses.

On Friday, Public Health Madison Dane County announced it will move into Phase 2 of its “Forward Dane” coronavirus recovery plan Monday, June 15 at 8 a.m.

"While our phase will change, the virus hasn’t; it’s still as dangerous as it has been all along. This is why, even as businesses reopen, community members should take precautions and be mindful that their actions affect others," Public Health Madison Dane County said in a statement.

Below is a summary of highlights from Order #5:



Reopening all businesses—such as restaurants, gyms, and retail establishments—to 50% capacity with certain public health requirements and physical distancing.

Indoor gatherings at 50 people or fewer are allowed, with physical distancing

Outdoor gatherings of 100 or fewer are allowed, with physical distancing.

Park courts and fields are open, individuals must maintain physical distancing.

Sports activities have updated requirements.

Playgrounds and splash pads are open, with physical distancing.

Childcare, youth settings, and schools have updated requirements.

PREVIOUS STORY:

The decision on whether Dane County is ready to move into the second phase of its “Forward Dane” plan to reopen businesses and allow larger gatherings could be imminent.

Two days ago, the county passed the two-week mark since phase one went into effect. The plan mandated health officials wait that long before moving into the second stage, which would allow many businesses to operate at half capacity, instead of 25 percent, and mass gatherings of up to 100 people, among other changes.

Since Tuesday, officials at Public Health Madison & Dane County have been crunching the numbers and comparing them to the other key metrics laid out under the “Forward Dane” plan. Previously, health officials indicated they would likely have that completed by this Friday.

In addition to the fortnight grace period, the other main indicator the program details is for more than half of the metrics it is tracking to be considered met, and for none of the epidemiology factors to be in the failing category.

According to the latest status update, released Monday, Dane County has met six of the nine metrics. Two remain in the middle threshold, while the only one in the failing category, Lab Reporting Timeliness & Contact Tracing, is not considered an epidemiology factor.

In fact, since the day phase one went into effect, the county has remained at the levels required to proceed into phase two. However, PHMDC has not indicated if there are other considerations that may play into its decision, nor has it said when an official announcement would be made.