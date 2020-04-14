Dane Co. reports 13th coronavirus-related death

Public Health Madison and Dane County confirmed Tuesday another person has died from complications from COVID-19.

In its late afternoon update, the agency reported a 13th death in Dane County. It is the first death in the county since late last week.

No information about the patient was released.

The number of total cases in the county increased by two - to 348 - since PHMDC's update earlier in the day. Sixty-five-hundred tests have been administered in all.

The Department of Health Services reported in its daily update early Tuesday afternoon that the first death was confirmed in Dodge County.