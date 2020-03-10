Dane Co. reports 2nd confirmed case of coronavirus

Dane County has reported its second confirmed case of the coronavirus, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced Tuesday morning.

“As this is the second confirmed case of COVID-19 in Dane County, we have the experience in caring for patients in isolation and contacting those who may have been in contact with the patient," Janel Heinrich, Director of Public Health Madison and Dane County said.

It is the third COVID-19 case in the state overall.

Health officials say the individual was exposed to the deadly virus while traveling within the United States. The person is currently isolated at their home.

Officials are trying to identify everyone who has been in contact with the individual so they can be isolated or quarantined.