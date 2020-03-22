Dane Co. residents trapped in Honduras may be heading home soon

It looks like the eleven healthcare workers – four of whom are from Dane Co. – who have been trapped in Honduras because of the coronavirus update may be heading home soon.

They had made the trip to the Central American nation as part of the Hackett Hemwall Patterson Foundation and were stranded there when the government closed its borders amid the coronavirus outbreak.

On Sunday, HHP Foundation Vice President Mary Doherty told NBC15 the U.S. Embassy reached out to the organization and said they are sending a plane to get them.

The plight of those stranded workers as well as people who are stuck in Peru appeared to be at the top of President Donald Trump’s agenda during Sunday’s White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing. He started his daily update on the nation’s battle against the deadly pandemic by saying that his administration was working with the Honduran government, as well as other governments, to get the Americans home.

Doherty also noted that UW Medical School and their Government Relations team joined forces to help get them home after seeing the story on NBC15 News at 10.

The health care workers had arrived in Honduras on March 6 to provide treatment for medical issues like joint pain and varicose veins. They shut down the clinic in the face of a spike in coronavirus cases, but some were not able to get out before the borders were closed on March 15.