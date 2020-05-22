Dane Co. restaurants, gyms, some retail shops will be allowed to reopen Tuesday

Restaurants, gyms, and many retail establishments in Dane County will soon be allowed to start reopening.

On Friday, Public Health Madison & Dane County announced that the order has been issued to move into Phase 1 of its Forward Dane plan to ease the restrictions enacted because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

County health officials explained the move comes after reaching the criteria laid out by the Forward Dane plan and designed to prevent an increase in the spread of the virus should the county reopen too quickly.

“We released Forward Dane so everyone in the community could see the requirements that needed to be met for us to continue opening businesses, while still balancing the health and safety of our residents,” Director of Public Health Madison & Dane County Janel Heinrich said.

This first phase will include:



Reopening all businesses—such as restaurants, gyms, and retail establishments—to 25% capacity with certain public health requirements and physical distancing.

Indoor gatherings at commercial facilities of 50 people or fewer are allowed, with physical distancing

Indoor gatherings at private residence of 10 people or fewer are allowed, with physical distancing.

Outdoor gatherings of 50 or fewer are allowed, with physical distancing.

Select businesses and activities with high risk for disease transmission are still closed.

Park courts and fields are open, individuals must maintain physical distancing

Heinrich did urge any business that didn't feel comfortable reopening on Tuesday to go ahead and wait until they were ready and had their precautions in place to reopen.

“As businesses prepare to reopen, I encourage everyone to still take precautions to reduce the spread of disease: wash hands often, continue to practice physical distancing, and wear cloth face coverings” City of Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said. “We all want to get back to ‘normal,’ but this is a phased approach to make sure we can still contain and mitigate illness; our fight isn’t over.”

The health department explained the county will now remain in Phase 1 for at least two weeks, which it notes is the incubation period for COVID-19 before assessing whether the county is ready to move into Phase 2.