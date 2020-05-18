Dane Co. rolls out $10 million plan to help renters during pandemic

Dane County plans to spend millions of dollars to help residents affected by the coronavirus pandemic avoid eviction.

“The immediate needs to prevent eviction for those affected by the virus must be addressed,” county officials said in a statement announcing the plan.

County leaders announced the $10 million initiative Monday afternoon, saying they hoped to prevent tenants from being thrown out of their homes and improve people’s access to housing. The county also intends to take steps to improve housing stability.

According to its numbers, more than 36,000 people have filed for unemployment since the pandemic began, leaving them vulnerable unable to pay their bills because of job loss or a reduction in pay.

