Dane Co. has 4 additional positive COVID-19 cases since Saturday

Health officials in Dane County reported four new Coronavirus cases from Saturday to Sunday.

According to Public Health Madison Dane County, there are 365 positive cases in the county since the first case was reported in early February. For the past week, the county has had 26 additional cases.

PHMDC says there have been 20 deaths in the county.

A majority of the positive cases, 167, have occurred with those in the 20-44 age group. More than 80 positive cases were reported in those who are 65 years of age or older.

PHMDC also reports 7,223 tests were administered.