Dane Co. to achieve 100% renewable energy status with new solar project

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi announced Wednesday that Dane County will achieve 100 percent renewable electricity status for county operations with a new, large-scale solar project.

Parisi said the county has purchased land to build an additional large solar project, which is expected to be nearly double the size of the soon-to-be constructed solar facility at the Dane County Regional Airport. The announcement comes after the release this week of the 2020 Dane County Climate Action Plan.

The renewable electricity from this new project will reduce greenhouse gas emissions in an amount equivalent to the emissions produced by over 5,000 cars or the burning of 14,000 tons of coal per year, county officials said.

"Our Climate Action Plan sets a county-wide goal to meet one-third of its electricity use with solar power by 2030," Parisi said. “Dane County is proud to be a renewable energy leader in Wisconsin, taking bold steps to demonstrate that a climate resilient and carbon-free future is within our reach. Our new solar project will create local clean energy jobs and help combat climate change.”

The planned solar project will be located on a 125-acre tract of land in the Town of Cottage Grove, across from the Dane County Landfill and adjacent to the county’s East District Highway Garage.

A press release by county officials said they plan to solicit proposals from the prospective solar developer this fall, with design to start in 2021.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to hit the economy, county officials are hopeful these projects will create much needed jobs in the community and help stimulate the local economy.

Dane County currently owns more solar than any other county in the state, generating more than 600 kilowatts (kW) of power at 16 county-owned facilities.