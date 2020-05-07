Dane Co. to offer $3.5 million in grants to child care providers

Approximately 500 licensed child care providers in Dane County will get up to $15,000 from the county to help make up for the money they lost because of the coronavirus outbreak.

“This funding will provide a much-needed boost to child care providers, which are so critical as conversations progress about slowly and safely opening our community back up,” County Executive Joe Parisi said.

The amount of money each business receives will depend on its size, with the smallest grants starting at $1,400, the County explained. According to Dane County, 78 percent of family child care programs are still operating, however just over a third of group child care programs are up and running.

Community Coordinated Child Care, Inc., (4-C) will oversee dispersing the $3.5 million program to multiple types of child care providers, including: certified family, licensed family, licensed group, summer camp, and licensed school age. 4-C Executive Director Jody Bartnick said the agency is proud to partner with Dane County on the grant program because early childhood care is vital to a strong workforce.

“It’s so important that we work together and help those most in need,” she said. “Funding will support child care programs and their ability to sustain or reopen their operations as we move forward through these challenging times.”

County officials cited a study from the Center for American Progress that found approximately half of the nation’s child care capacity is at risk if they don’t receive some sort of assistance. In Wisconsin itself, 30 percent of capacity could be lost because of the pandemic.

“Any sustainable re-opening strategy will need child care as parents and guardians go back to work. I want to thank Community Coordinated Child Care, Inc. for agreeing to partner with us on this important effort,” Parisi said.

The program is slated to go before the Dane County Board for approval on Thursday night.

Child care providers with questions about the program are asked to email 4-C at providercarepayments@4-c.org.