Dane Co. to provide $3 million in funding for Second Harvest

Three million dollars of Dane County funding will now go to help Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin acquire food for Dane County food pantries over the next 90 days.

The goal is to help both local food banks and Dane County farmers.

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi announced the partnership on Thursday morning at the Alliant Energy Center.

Dane County Dairy and Pork Producers, the Dane County Farmer’s market, and the Fairshare CSA Coalition is joining the effort to ensure more products are bought directly from farmers and growers in the area.

The county will also acquire four cold storage semi-trailers to store more meat, dairy, and fresh produce grown and produced in Dane County.