Dane Co. to purchase 82 acres for floodwater storage

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi is hoping the county board approved the purchase of 82 acres in the Town of Vienna to help provide floodwater storage in the Yahara Watershed.

Parisi made the purchase announcement on Tuesday at the property located next to CTH V. The property is being purchased from Koch Family Farm, LLC. for $779,000. It was closed for an extended period in 2018 due to extensive flooding.

“We are excited to acquire this land for floodwater storage capacity in the Yahara Watershed and prevent water from being funneled directly into our chain of lakes after heavy rain events,” said Parisi. “My 2020 budget includes $3 million to create the Flood Risk Reduction Fund for purchases just like this, so we can both look for land conservation opportunities that improve stormwater run-off management and create outdoor recreation locations.”

The land acquisition will protect and enhance wetlands, maintain and improve water quality, and provide public access for recreation.

Parisi said it is estimated the property will hold about 13.4 million gallons of water during a flood event.

The parcel is next to the Waterfowl Production area owned by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

The purchase agreement allows a member of Koch Family Farm, LLC. to continue cropping according to Conservation and Nutrient Management Plans for the next ten years.

A resolution approving the acquisition will be introduced at the County Board’s Thursday meeting.