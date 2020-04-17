Struggling artist in Dane County? Here's how you can get grant money

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV)-- Dane County is launching a new program to help support local artists struggling with financial insecurity amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a release Friday, the county will administer the newly launched 'Dane Arts Need Grant' program, or 'DANG!' This comes a day after Gov. Tony Evers extended the 'Safer at Home' order until May 26, which closes all non-essential businesses like the clubs, venues and galleries that support artists.

The program will provide $15,000 to working artists in the county, including musicians, dancers, actors/producers, poets/writers, visual artists, performers and any individual working artist.

Dane County says artists who get grant money can use it to develop online presences to promote their art, as well as use the money to launch a live feed to showcase their music, theater, dance, performance art, history and/or multidisciplinary work. Artists can also use the grant money to buy supplies and use it to further develop their skills.

According to the county, applicants must be a working artist with at least two years of activity. A maximum of $250 will be allocated per applicant. Grants will continue to be awarded until funding runs out.

Apply and learn more here.

Those interested in donating to 'DANG!' may contact Dane Arts Director Mark Fraire at Fraire@countyofdane.com or at (608) 266-5915.

 