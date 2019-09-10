Dane County Airport now offering flights to Orlando, Las Vegas this winter

The Dane County Airport is now offering flights to Orlando and Las Vegas starting this year.

The airport said in a release Tuesday that Sun Country Airlines has signed on as the second airline to add non-stop seasonal flights from Dane County Regional Airport to Orlando International Airport in Orlando, Florida (MCO) and McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas (LAS).

MSN spokesperson Brent McHenry says the new flight options are an example of the growth the airport has seem. "Demand from the travelers" is there and prompting airlines to sign on for more direct flights out of Madison.

Last year, 2.2 million people traveled through MSN. The amount of travelers rose 13 percent from 2017 numbers. "Double digits growth is pretty uncommon for more airports," McHenry said.

Several non-stop flights were added in 2018, including: Los Angeles, Tampa, San Francisco, and Orlando. McHenry says they did very well and are still options for flights which is a good sign.

"We see full flights. That means we are doing the right thing," McHenry said.

You can book your flight now at suncountry.com. The service to both locations begins Dec. 19 running twice weekly on Thursdays and Sundays.

According to Sun Country Airlines Chief Revenue Officer Grant Whitney:

“As we continue to expand and grow our market, we are thrilled to add more low-cost options for Madison residents… Orlando and Vegas are popular warm-weather winter destinations for our guests in the Midwest. We’ve been very happy with our reception in Madison, and we look forward to introducing more guests to our great service, comfortable onboard experience and low fares.”