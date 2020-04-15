Dane County Airport qualifies for $15M, no money goes to airlines

The Dane County Airport has qualified up to $15 million - but not a cent is for the airlines who rent space there.

Airport spokesperson Brent McHenry told NBC15 News on Wednesday that they are applying for up to $15 million in grants, money that can only be used for airport-related functions impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The grants are for specific airport-related functions that were impacted by COVID-19," McHenry says.

That means costs related to day-to-day operations, like extra cleaning supplies to be used to sanitize public spaces, and PPE gear to keep airport workers safe.

The airlines who rent space at the airport, meanwhile, will not get any of that grant money. National airlines may get emergency funding from elsewhere, such as the stimulus package.

The Dane County Airport now has to apply for grants for specific uses, and back those requests up with documentation, McHenry says.

The grants are necessary now because Dane County Airport has experienced a 95 percent decrease in air travel because of the pandemic and the 'Safer at Home' order issued to maintain social distancing, McHenry says. The airport hasn't seen a dive like that since the 9/11 terrorist attacks, and at that time normal traffic resumed after only a couple of days, unlike now.

The grants are also necessary, McHenry says, because the airport, owned by Dane County, does not get revenue from, for example, property taxes. All of its revenue comes from airport functions, like renting space to the airlines, restaurants and other amenities.

But the airport can't just shut down. The Air National Guard's Truax Field and services like FedEx and the Red Cross rely on the airport staying open during the pandemic.