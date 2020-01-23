Dane County Board Chair Sharon Corrigan resigning from position

Dane County Board Chair Sharon Corrigan will be resigning this Friday, according to Dane County.

Corrigan served on the board for 10 years, the last six as chair. She announced last year that she would not seek re-election.

Supervisor Paul Nelson, District 9, is the first vice chair and will now become chair, filling Corrigan’s position. Supervisor Analiese Eicher, District 3, is the second vice chair and will be resuming Nelson’s duties, according to the county.

“Tonight I want to share with you what is, for me, bittersweet news,” Corrigan said in a statement. “I am submitting my resignation from the County Board effective tomorrow morning. I have been asked to consider an opportunity that will take me from this seat as your Chair and from my seat representing the 26th district on this Board.”

