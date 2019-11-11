Dane County Board approves $660 million budget for 2020

The Dane County Board of Supervisors approved Monday its $663 million budget for 2020.

That budget includes an operating budget of $593.7 million and capital budget at $69.6 million, for a grand total of $663 million for Dane County.

The budget provides new funding to help people struggling with mental health, housing, flooding, climate change and other issues, according to a release Monday.

MENTAL HEALTH

The budget includes over $62 million for mental health services in the county, over $2 million more than last year. Most of that funding will go towards the CJ Tubbs Fund for Hope, Healing, and Recovery, created to improve community-based mental health and addiction services. The budget also includes $25,000 to support a position at Outreach, Inc. to provide alcohol and other drug addiction prevention and homelessness in the LGBTQ communities.

AFFORDABLE HOUSING

The budget includes $3 million for the Affordable Housing Development Fund, and the County Board added $1 million to this amount, according to the release.

Another $1.3 million will go towards the Salvation Army’s efforts to develop a family shelter, a women’s shelter, a pay-to-stay shelter, medical respite shelter, supportive service center and residential housing units on East Washington Avenue in Madison. The board also approved $1.3 million for the Bayview Foundation redevelopment project.

FLOODING AND CLIMATE CHANGE

In response to historic flooding in 2018 and 2019, and the impacts of climate change, the budget included $6 million in the budget to purchase land in flood-prone areas.

According to Supervisor Patrick Miles (District 24), Chair of the Personnel and Finance Committee, the budget-writing committee of the Board, in the release:

“Dane County is the second-largest county in the state and our budget must address complex issues… The County Executive handed the Board a budget that addressed mental health, affordable housing, and the needs of immigrants, as well as investments to control flooding and address climate change. The County Board was able to build on that strong foundation to deliver a strong and balanced budget.”