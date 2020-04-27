Dane County Breakfast on the Farm postponed to Aug. 1

The annual Dane County Breakfast on the Farm has been postponed from June to August because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Typically held on the second Saturday in June, organizers said the event at Hinchley's Dairy Farm in Cambridge is rescheduled to Sat. August 1, 2020.

The Dane County Dairy Promotion Committee said it will continue to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and guidelines.

"The health and safety of our guests, farm family, volunteers, sponsors and the community at large are our top priorities, and we will adhere to all recommendations put forward by government and health officials," said Kristin Olson, Breakfast on the Farm Media Coordinator. "We will do everything we can to celebrate our dairy farm families at Breakfast on the Farm this year, a tradition spanning more than four decades."

The breakfast is open to the public and gives visitors a chance to learn about the dairy community and its products, and offers breakfast and entertainment throughout the morning for all ages.

Breakfast hosts Duane and Tina Hinchley, together with their children, have continued the dairy farm legacy that was passed down from Duane's parents. Their farm is home to 240 cows, milked daily by a Lely robotic system, the latest in milking technology. The Hinchleys use this technology to help keep their farm productive, while also making sure the animals are healthy and content.

