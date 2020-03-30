Dane County Dispatch receiving fewer calls than usual

Over the past few weeks, employees at Dane County's dispatch center took about 100-200 fewer calls than they had this time last year.

Operations Manager Paul Logan points to Gov. Evers' "Safer at Home" order. With less people out on the road, there are fewer crashes reported in the county.

However, Logan said of the calls dispatchers are taking, many are from people asking about COVID-19.

"Call 211, the United Way is staffing a call center 24 hours a day and they're working with Dane County to answer those questions related to COVID-19 that are not a request for immediate assistance," Logan said.

Logan went on to say that dispatch will continue to be staffed 24/7 and you should call 911 if you need immediate assistance from first responders.