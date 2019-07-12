Dane County Farmer's Market held at Breese Stevens Field this Saturday

The Dane County Farmer’s Market has been relocated to Breese Stevens Field for this Saturday, July 13.

That’s because the Art Fair will be held at the Square, where the market is usually held.

If you plan on heading down, the market will be open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

Breese Stevens Field is located at 917 E. Mifflin St. in downtown Madison.

In a press release, the Dane County Farmer’s Market said:



You'll find tomatoes, cukes, zucchini, cheese curds, Hot n Spicy Cheese Bread, cookies, strawberries and so much more! Breese Stevens concessions will be open, so you can grab a cup of coffee or even a beer while you shop! The new South Livingston St. parking garage provides ample customer parking a mere 2 blocks away.