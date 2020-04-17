Dane Co. Farmers’ Market finds way to have the farm without the market

The Dane County Farmers’ Market is working to connect local farmers and consumers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Starting on Wednesday, April 22 and continuing on Wednesdays and Saturdays for the foreseeable future, the Dane County Farmers’ Market will be hosting Local Food Pick Ups at Willow Island at the Alliant Energy Center.

The DCFM has partnered with WhatsGood to launch an online marketplace so people can place orders for items provided by local farmers.

“Our fundamental mission is to ensure that Wisconsin family farms and small food businesses can be economically viable and that our community has access to high-quality, fresh local foods,” says Sarah Elliott, DCFM Market Manager. “This mission becomes even more vital during the current crisis caused by COVID-19.”

Customers will then come to Willow Island at the Alliant Energy Center to drive-thru and pick up their products directly from each farmer or small food business that they pre-ordered from.

The DCFM will open its online store on Monday, April 20.

The opening of the Dane County Farmers' Market was initially scheduled for Saturday, April 11, but had to be postponed indefinitely because of coronavirus.

