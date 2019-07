The Dane County Sheriff's Office says April Homesly was declared AWOL on Wednesday, July 17.

Homesly was scheduled to volunteer at Second Harvest Food Bank at 2802 Dairy Dr., Madison, but never showed up.

The 40-year-old woman is serving several consecutive Huber sentences for retail theft.

Homesly was last seen wearing an orange shirt and jean shorts. She's 5'5" and weighs about 230lbs, with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information should call 911 right away.