Dane County Law Enforcement Training Center Range reopens to public

The public can once again use the Dane County Law Enforcement Training Center Range on weekends starting June 13.

The Wisconsin DNR says the public will have access to the range, on Highway 19 in the Town of Westport, between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays starting June 13 through Nov. 15.

The range also will be open daily for two weeks before the gun-deer season, from Nov. 9 – 20, giving hunters a chance to sight in their rifles. There is a $10 fee per user per day, according to the DNR.

Learn more on the DNR's website.